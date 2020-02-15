Amid Scindia-Kamal Nath Spat, BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan Enters Fray To Slam MP CM

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday attacked the Kamal Nath-led government over the removal of the bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Chhindwara. Addressing a gathering in Sausar, which is just 55 km away from Chhindwara, Chouhan demanded an apology by CM Kamal Nath and also said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been insulted by this act. "It has become a tradition of Congress to disrespect great personalities," he added.

Addressing the gathering, the BJP leader said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is the pride of India, who fought valiantly against Aurangzeb, who established Swarajya in India and who brought back India's once lost glory, he has been insulted. I salute the people of Sausar, you had decided that a bust of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj would be put up. The people collected money and erected the bust, and suddenly the establishment gets a JCB to remove it. Kamal Nath should apologize for it."

Shiv Sena demands apology

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant also demanded an apology from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday. Speaking to Republic TV, he said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is above the government for us. Shivaji Maharaj has given the country the meaning of Swaraj. We will not tolerate the slight against Chhatrapati Maharaj. I demand a statement from Madhya Pradesh CM and whoever dared to remove the statue, strict action should be taken against them."

Shivaji bust removed

A Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bust placed in Chhindwara town in Madhya Pradesh was removed in what was undoubtedly an outrageous manner by the government authorities on Wednesday, using a JCB.

As per sources, Shiv Sena and other Hindu organizations had earlier written to the municipality to install the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mohgaon. After writing to the authorities, the Municipal councilor had visited the town and designated a place for the installation of the bust. After witnessing the delay from the municipal authorities in the installation, the Hindu organizations made a platform at the site and installed the bust themselves on Monday night.

According to the Additional District Magistrate of the Chhindwara district, "The statue was placed at the site without permission. A probe is underway. The bust was placed on the government land on Monday night without permission and it was stopped." He had further added that due permission is needed from the administration, for installing statues.

Following the controversy, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has announced that as per the CM's instructions, a new grand statue of Shivaji Maharaj will be put up, and the entire cost will be borne by him.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @OfficeOfKNath जी के निर्देशों पर सौंसर के मोहगांव तिराहे पर "छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज जी" की आदम कद प्रतिमा स्थापित,भव्य समारोह आयोजित कर की जाएगी।

जिसका सम्पूर्ण खर्च मेरे द्वारा वहन किया जाएगा।



"जय भवानी जय शिवाजी" pic.twitter.com/Arm1n9r0rN — Nakul Kamal Nath (@NakulKNath) February 13, 2020

