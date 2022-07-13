BJP Demands Cong Apology Over Ajoy Kumar's Remarks On Droupadi Murmu; 'They're Frustrated'

Mega controversy erupted after Congress leader Ajoy Kumar made a controversial remark on NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu stating that she represents an "evil philosophy of India".

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Wednesday lambasted Congress and called it a frustrated party. He stated that the grand old party is having trouble as someone from the tribal section of the society has been nominated for the presidential post. Munda further sought an apology from Congress for its leader's derogatory remark.

"Congress is frustrated. They are having trouble because a person from the tribal section has been nominated for the president's post. Congress should apologise to the country for such statements", said Arjun Munda.

BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya opined, "At a time when the NDA, led by PM Modi, has announced Smt Draupadi Murmu, a woman from Adivasi Samaj, as its nominee for the President’s office, a move that will significantly empower the Tribals, Congress leader calls her evil by association! Just because she is a Tribal. Shame".

Shehzad Poonawalla stressed, "This is the mindset of the Congress party. Today, Congress must answer- isn't it an insult to the entire Adivasi community? For the first time, a person from the Tribal community- that too a woman is becoming the President of the country and the Congress party says that she has an evil mindset!"

'Droupadi Murmu represents evil philosophy of India': Ajoy Kumar

Speaking to the media earlier, Kumar who is the AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland said, "It is not about Droupadi Murmu. It is not about an individual. It is not comparing two candidates. Yashwant Sinha is also a very good candidate. Droupadi Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. So, we should not make Droupadi Murmu Ji a symbol of Adivasis."

The Congress leader added, "You had Mr Kovind- the existing President. You tell me, Mr Kovind is the President and Hathras has happened. Has he said a word? Continuous atrocities on Scheduled Castes are happening all over India and the condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse. So creating symbols and fooling the people of India is what the Modi government is up to. So, this is a fight for the soul of the nation and all like-minded parties should vote for Yashwant Sinha."

#WATCH | Yashwant Sinha is good candidate, Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents evil philosophy of India. We shouldn't make her symbol of tribals...Ram Nath Kovind is President but atrocities happening on SCs. Modi govt's fooling people: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar pic.twitter.com/E2vFyTT0aP — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Presidential election 2022

For the post of the 15th President of the country, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha have already filed their nomination on June 24 and June 27 respectively in the presence of top dignitaries.

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot.

However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21. For the candidates running for the Presidential position, each one is required to file their nominations. Firstly, the candidates are also required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.

Image: @INCIndia/Twitter/PTI