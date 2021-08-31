BJP Demands Dahi Handi Celebrations In Maharashtra Following COVID-19 Protocols

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday demanded the State Government to allow the celebration of Dahi Handi with presence of five fully vaccinated people at an event. While speaking to the news agency ANI, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that they will celebrate the festival even if the police force is used against them. The statement from BJP leader Ram Kadam came after Mumbai police personnel reached his residence in the morning over his earlier announcement to celebrate Dahi Handi. It is pertinent to mention that BJP leader Ram Kadam is one of the big-ticket Dahi Handi organisers.

According to BJP MLA Kadam, the Maharashtra Government should allow the festival with adherence to COVID protocols.

We demand that govt should allow Dahi Handi celebrations, with the presence of a maximum of 5 fully vaccinated persons at an event & following all COVID protocols. We will celebrate Dahi Handi even if (Uddhav) Thackeray Govt misuses the police force: BJP MLA Ram Kadam pic.twitter.com/Ugj5MnPZdJ — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Ahead of the Krishna Janmashtami when Dahi Handi, also known as Gokulashtami event is celebrated, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had warned Dahi Handi Samanvay Samiti (DHSS), the umbrella body of Govinda pathaks in the state. In the meeting, he appealed to these groups to stay away from celebrations. On Monday, the state Government issued guidelines prohibiting mass gatherings for Dahi Handi celebrations.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) questions ban on Dahi Handi celebrations

As soon as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra warned the people against celebrating the festival of Dahi Handi last week, the Opposition, especially the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena strongly criticised the move. The party had also made it clear that they will celebrate the festival in the state 'no matter what'. In line with the order of the state government, police stations had issued notices, summoned govinda pathaks, and had also arrested a few as a preventive measure for defying the state's ban on the celebration of the festival.

Controversy on Dahi Handi celebration

As per Maharashtra Chief Minister, the warning and ban were issued to priorities people's health over the festival as COVID-19 third wave threat is looming over the country. In a statement, CM Thackeray had said that "show humanity and send a message to the world that Maharashtra will be the first to banish Corona". However, several organisers decided to oppose the stance put forth by the government, saying that they will continue with the celebrations.

With ANI inputs