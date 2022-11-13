BJP Demands Delhi EC To Remove Min Rajendra Pal From AAP's Campaigner List; 'Threat To...'

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote a letter to the Delhi State Election Commissioner demanding the removal of former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam from the Aam Aadmi Party’s list of 30-star campaigners for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections released on Friday, November 11.

Notably, AAP released a list of 30-star campaigners on November 11 for the MCD polls scheduled to be held on December 4. It included the name of Rajendra Pal Gautam, who resigned as a minister from the Delhi state cabinet after the row over participating in the mass conversion event in Delhi and also using objectionable language against Hindu gods.

My letter to State Election Commissioner, Delhi seeking removal of @AdvRajendraPal, controversial @AamAadmiParty leader from AAP’s list of star campaigners. We won’t allow AAP to spread communal venom for vote polarisation & aggravating tension during MCD election in Delhi@ANI pic.twitter.com/hQhK41z6gT — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 13, 2022

BJP demands AAP minister’s removal from star campaigner’s list for MCD polls

Claiming that Gautam’s anti-Hindu stance in the past and his backing for mass conversions is a threat to the MCD elections, Sirsa said, “Mr Gautam vowed to fully support the anti-Hindu conversion campaign in India. A person with such kind of malicious stance would be dangerous in MCD elections as his whole philosophy goes against social and secular fabric of India.” Sirsa requested the election commissioner to ask AAP to remove Gautam’s name from the star campaigner’s list.

The appointment of Rajendra Pal Gautam is indicative of AAP’s stand against Hindus said Manjinder Singh Sirsa, adding, “Rajendra Pal Gautam is now included in the list of star campaigners by AAP to give the message of party’s Anti-Hindu stand to a particular community.” He also added the motive of the party is to “polarise votes, create an ethnic divide, aggravate communal tensions and appease a particular religion by pushing the radical agenda and diminish Hinduism through Mr Gautam’s speeches and persona.”

'Reveals real face of Kejriwal'

"The appointment of Delhi’s former Social Welfare, SC/ST/OBC and Minorities minister Rajendra Pal Gautam as one of the star campaigners for the AAP in the upcoming MCD elections have exposed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal," said BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

In a press conference, another BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also lashed out at Kejriwal and said, “Whether it is Gautam or AAP's Gujarat leader Gopal Italia, their words against Hindu deities reflect Kejriwal's "poisonous" mindset."

"The facts will show that Kejriwal is the biggest hatemonger and anti-Hindu who changes colour and becomes a 'chunavi' Hindu during elections," he continued.

IMAGE: ANI