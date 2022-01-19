BJP Demands FIR Against Nana Patole Over 'hit Modi' Remarks; Seeks Governor's Intervention

Up in arms over Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole's 'hit Modi' remarks, BJP leaders sought the intervention of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Calling on Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, a BJP delegation led by Maharashtra Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Praveen Darekar registered their objection over Patole's statement. Moreover, they submitted a memorandum urging him to direct the police to register an FIR against the Congress leader. Earlier, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Narayan Rane had demanded his arrest.

The memorandum read, "Congress leaders have so much hatred for the PM that they are talking about hitting the PM. This statement is very serious and objectionable. The people have a lot of faith in the PM. From the incident in Punjab, it is clear that Congress is threatening to hit the PM after being dejected. Strict action should be taken against Nana Patole for using language against the PM which incites violence. We demand that you instruct the Maharashtra Police to register an FIR."

Nana Patole sparks row

A day earlier, Nana Patole came under fire after a video of his purported derogatory remarks against PM Modi came to light. As per the video shared by former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Twitter, he is heard saying "I can hit Modi, abuse Modi" to locals in Bhandara during the local body election campaign. Coming down heavily on Congress for stooping down so low, Fadnavis questioned whether it is a political party or an organization spreading "terror".

"Why do I fight? I have been in politics for the last 30 years. People enrich one generation in 5 years itself. They establish schools, colleges to enrich one or two generations. In my political career spanning several years, I have not set up one school. I help whomsoever comes to me. That's why I can hit Modi, abuse Modi. Therefore, Modi campaigned against me," Patole said in the video.

Reacting to BJP's charge, Patole clarified that his statement was not aimed at PM Modi but a local goon named 'Modi'. He claimed, "In our area, there is a local goon and the people were complaining. I was talking about that goon. His name is also Modi. BJP's outrage has no meaning. These people called Manmohan Singh a thief despite being the Prime Minister. I know the dignity of the Prime Minister's post. I did not speak about Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the country but the local goon. If BJP supports the local goon, it is their outlook."