BJP Demands Kejriwal's Resignation After New Sting In Delhi Liquorgate; Questions Silence

BJP demanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation hours after releasing another sting operation of Delhi liquor scam accused Amit Arora on Thursday. In its FIR, the CBI alleged that Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited, is a close associate of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and is involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage accrued from liquor licensees to public servants. The video reveals details about how money allegedly exchanged hands as well as the key persons involved in formulating the liquor policy.

'Arvind Kejriwal has no right to be Delhi CM': BJP

Attacking Aam Aadmi Party, former Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that BJP has exposed the Kejriwal government's liquor gate scam and has been raising several questions which have gone unanswered. "If any party in the country is lying, misusing people's money, and doing corruption of the highest order, that party is AAP. Arvind Kejriwal has no right to be the Chief Minister of Delhi. He should resign," said the ex-Union Minister.

"Instead of answering they keep distracting people. In today's sting accused number 9, Amit Arora has revealed everything in detail about how money was earned and corruption was done in the Excise Policy. Wholesale shops which are government-run were alloted to the private bidders and money was earned by AAP which was later used to fight elections in Punjab and Goa", said Harsh Vardhan.

He further alleged, "AAP is the most corrupt party and today's sting has revealed everything. There is no transparency in this government. Corruption of the highest order is being done by the government of Delhi. I just want to ask why are Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia silent. They are silent because they don't have any answers as this party is corrupt by the highest order. Arvind Kejriwal should resign gracefully on his own or the people of Delhi will remove him soon".

#BREAKING | After releasing new #LiquorGate sting against AAP government in Delhi, BJP holds briefing



Tune in to watch here- https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/xRrAMtGPtz — Republic (@republic) September 15, 2022

On the other hand, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri remarked that before becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal had nothing and used to only sing tunes of 'corruption' and 'sting operation.' Ramesh Bidhuri showed a video of Arvind Kejriwal's 2013 rally where he promised that there is no place for any corrupt person in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

"This is the same Kejriwal who used to say give me sting and I will take action, now when his own ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain's sting has been released then he is in denial. He defended them by saying that he know them for 22 years and they are hardcore honest people. In the sting accused Amit Arora can be clearly heard saying invest Rs 10 crores and earn Rs 100 crores. He has accepted in the sting that this offer was given".

"Kejriwal had no ideology when he entered politics, he only said about removing corruption and taking the country forward. The people of Delhi trusted him and now two stings have been exposed. AAP supremo is not removing Manish Sisodia from the position because Kejriwal is also involved in the scam".

(Image: ANI/PTI/Facebook/RameshBidhuri)