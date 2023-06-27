BJP Demands Legal Action Against Jharkhand Speaker For 'unconstitutional' Remarks

The BJP on Tuesday hit out at Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato for allegedly "demeaning his constitutional post" and demanded legal action against him for making "unparliamentary and unconstitutional statements."

The attack comes a day after Mahato had accused the Raj Bhavan of working at the “behest of BJP” and scuttling crucial bills passed by the state government in the Vidhan Sabha.

A seven-member delegation of the saffron party led by party state president and MP Deepak Prakash met Governor CP Radhakrishnan expressing objection over Mahato's remark and demanded legal action against him.

"Unparliamentary and unconstitutional statements are continuously being made by the Speaker, chief minister and people sitting on constitutional posts in the government. It seems that all this has become a part of their conduct and behaviour," BJP said after meeting the Governor.

BJP said the way the Speaker, while addressing JMM workers on Monday, directly made serious allegations on the Raj Bhavan "demeaning his constitutional post" is "completely against the dignity and norms of his post." "The post of Assembly Speaker is neutral irrespective of party and politics. But all the limits are being violated by the present Speaker of Jharkhand Assembly," the delegation said.

Mahato, a third-term legislator from Nala Assembly constituency in Jamtara district, during a JMM workers rally on Sunday had remarked that the Hemant Soren government had called a special Assembly session to pass the Sarna code, a long-pending demand of Jharkhand tribals for a separate religious identity in the census, but the Raj Bhavan returned the Bill.

"The 1932 Khatiyan bill (to determine locals based on 1932 Khatiyan land records) was also passed by the Assembly and sent to the Raj Bhavan, which was also returned. Raj Bhavan is working at the behest of BJP," Mahato tweeted.