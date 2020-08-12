BJP Demands Majeed Menon's Apology For Sushant's Family & Fans After Insensitive Remark

Criticising NCP's Majeed Memon for his insensitive remarks over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, BJP's Ram Kadam has remarked that the NCP leader should apologize to Sushant's family in front of the entire country. The BJP MLA stated that these kinds of remarks are hurtful to Sushant's fans and family. Following Shiv Sena's vicious attack on Sushant's family, NCP's Memon had tweeted on Wednesday that the Bollywood actor was not as famous when he was alive as to now after his death.

READ | NCP Fires Vicious Attack At Sushant Singh Rajput; Majeed Memon Follows Sanjay Raut's Lead

'They need to apologize'

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, Ram Kadam said, "These kinds of remarks by NCP and Shiv Sena are hurtful to Sushant's fans and his family. What is the Maharashtra government doing? To save a few big people they are trying to insult his family like this. This is an unfortunate statement. The Maharashtra government just wants to get away with this case and will not be able to serve justice. The entire country is asking to hand over the case to the CBI and it should be done. They need to apologize to Sushant's family in front of the country."

READ | Republic Confronts NCP's Memon On Shocking Insult To Sushant Singh Rajput; WATCH

Majeed Memon, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to say that Sushant had 'occupied more space' in the media than the President or the Prime Minister and that he was not as famous when he was alive as he is after his death. Memon also said that secrecy had to be maintained while the investigation was underway and that 'publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence adversely affects the interest of truth and justice'.

Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of US ! — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 12, 2020

Disowning Menon's remarks, NCP national spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has clearly stated that the aforementioned tweet does not reflect the party's opinion. He has remarked that the NCP does not endorse or support Menon's statement. "He is not a spokesperson of the NCP which must be noted by all," Malik tweeted soon after Majeed Menon's statement.

The statement made by Majeed Memon on twitter is his personal opinion and not of the NCP. Our party does not endorse or support his statement in any form or manner. He is not a spokesperson of the NCP which must be noted by all. — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) August 12, 2020

READ | Sushant Case: Shekhar Suman Claims 'Shiv Sena Siding With Rhea', Ashoke Pandit Slams Raut

Republic TV confronts Majeed Memon

Speaking with Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy immediately after his tweet, NCP leader Majeed Memon refused to explain his statement on late actor, claiming that it 'was not an insult'. The MVA leader told Republic TV that 'no one could question the police' and defended the Mumbai police's investigation, claiming that it was on course and that there was no effort to cover up the probe. Further, NCP's Majeed Memon asserted that Republic TV 'did not have any right to ask him any question and he had no duty to answer the questions'.

READ | Sushant's Cousin Slams Sanjay Raut's 'false' Comments On SSR's Father, Sends Legal Notice