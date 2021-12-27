BJP Demands Mamata's Apology Over 'baseless' Missionaries Of Charity Bank Freeze Claims

As the controversy over the Missionaries of Charity's bank freeze continues, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, has asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apologise for her issue is completely 'baseless' concerning the Missionaries of Charity (MoC) bank freeze claims. This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a tweet stating, 'Union Ministry froze all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!'. On the other hand, the Ministry of Home Affairs denied that it has frozen any accounts of the MoC and that the State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that MoC itself sent a request to the bank to freeze its accounts.

Adhikari said, "Mamata's party is communal and her statements are fabricated with mala fide intentions."

BJP attacks TMC Chief for religion-based politics

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar said that Mamata's politics stands on lies that cannot stand tall for long and will eventually fall off soon.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "West Bengal government has reached such a position that they are lying to Court that the Centre has signed it. They are lying, the Governor has said he has not signed."

The West Bengal BJP chief added that Mamata aims to create an unrest situation in the country which benefits our neighbouring countries. He added that the country cannot understand Mamata's intentions while she is on move to just destroy the name of the state.

According to the BJP leader, more than AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Mamata is ahead in communal politics.

West Bengal BJP president Majumdar slammed the TMC supremo for dragging the Centre and religion into everything and said, "Earlier gave money to Maulaand now they are doing it with Christian community people. TMC works for religious conversion."

Mamata Banerjee says 'Centre froze accounts of Missionaries of Charity'

'The Centre has blocked the bank accounts of The Missionaries of Charity, an organisation founded by Mother Teresa', informed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee via a tweet post.

Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!



Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.



While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 27, 2021

Missionaries Of Charity says 'No freeze ordered by MHA'

Clarifying the claims, Missionaries of Charity (MoC) denied the allegations made by TMC and CPI(M) and stated that none of their accounts had been frozen by the Centre. In a statement, MoC said, "We would like to clarify that the FCRA registration of the Missionaries of Charity has been neither suspended or canceled. Further, there is no freeze ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs on any of our bank accounts. We have been informed that our FCRA renewal application has not been approved. Therefore as a measure to ensure there is no lapse, we have asked our centres not to operate any of the FC accounts until the matter is resolved."

Image: ANI, PTI