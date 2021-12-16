BJP Demands Ouster Of Karnataka Cong MLA Over Outrageous Remark 'trivialising Rape'

Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar evoked controversy on Thursday after making a distasteful and sexist remark on rape, sitting in the premises of the legislative assembly. The off-putting remarks have garnered condemnation from all corners, with the demands of eviction of the six-time legislator being raised by the BJP.

BJP demands eviction of Cong MLA over 'sexist' remarks trivialising rape

Denouncing the deplorable remark, Karnataka BJP leader and MoS Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje stated that the Congress MLA's comments have denigrated the sanctity of the assembly, which is the temple of democracy. She went on to say that the legislator’s comments had ‘trivialised rape.’

Expressing her anguish, BJP leader wrote, “It's sickening to learn the mindset of a 6-time legislator! INC MLA #RameshKumar shouldn't be allowed into Suvarna Soudha. He has denigrated the sanctity of the Temple of Democracy by trivialising rape. He must be thrown out of the party & assembly for his insensitive remarks.”

“When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it,” says Cong MLA in assembly

Former Karnataka Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar passed a sexist comment in the Assembly on Wednesday, saying that "when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it." The distasteful comment by the Congress leader came when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly.

In response to the demand, Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri asked how he could run the Session if time was allotted to everyone. Telling members to decide on their own, he looked at former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let's enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way."

Replying to the Speaker, the Congress leader stood up and said, "There is a saying, when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it."

Instead of opposing the offensive remark, the Karnataka Assembly Speaker and members of the Legislative Assembly were heard breaking out into laughter.

The comments of the Congress MLA came at a time when Congress top brass have been vociferously raising issues of women empowerment and gender equality at the centre. Congress President Sonia Gandhi had recently attacked the Union government in the Parliament for a ‘misogynistic’ paragraph that was published in the CBSE Class X English exam question paper, while Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been rooting for gender equality and women empowerment by making poll promises.

Image: PTI