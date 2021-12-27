BJP Demands Priyanka To Act On Digvijaya's 'Girls Wearing Jeans Don't Like Modi' Remark

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Neha Bagga on Monday said it is 'shameful' that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh categorizes women on the basis of jeans and clothes. This comes after the Congress leader sparked controversy on December 26 as he said women in the 40-50 age group are more influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but not those who wear jeans and have mobile phones.

Neha Bagga said, "Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are women, yet this kind of comment is heard from the Congress party".

She added that controversial statements are not new from Digvijaya Singh as he was made several comments earlier too.

Neha then urged Priyanka Gandhi to take cognizance of the matter and said, "Priyanka Gandhi who is of modern thought ... wears a skirt, jeans. One who wears shirt, they should tell this to their leader".

BJP on Digvijay Singh's remark

Stating the Congress leader has gone mad, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, "Digvijay first spoke on cow and now he is saying that girls wearing jeans don't like Modi Ji".

According to the BJP MLA Singh has a mental illness and it would be wrong to give some advice to a madman. He slammed Digvijay Singh for identifying daughters with jeans and that he has also forgotten the nature of women. Rameshwar said Singh's thinking has gone wrong as he quotes Priyanka Gandhi but she is also a woman. He said for BJP 'the behavior of a woman in our eyes is worshipable'.

Digvijaya Singh's new controversy

On Dec 26, while addressing the Congress workers in Bhopal at a Jan Jagran camp, Digvijaya Singh made a remark, “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said something interesting; women who are 40 to 50 years old are slightly more influenced by PM Modi, but girls who wear jeans and keep mobiles are not affected."

Terming the remark 'ageist’, BJP slammed Digvijay Singh and said his remarks reflect “the mindset of the Congress party that believes women are not individuals and citizens but are mere vote banks just before the elections. This statement was made in reference to Priaynbaka Gandhi's slogans like “mein ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon", and the pledge to solve women's issues if Congress is voted power in Uttar Pradesh.

(Image: NEHABAGGA/FACEBOOK/PTI)