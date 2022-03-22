BJP Demands Probe Into Farmers' Agitation Funding After SKM Leader's UP Polls Revelation

On Tuesday, BJP demanded an investigation into the funding of the farmers' agitation after SKM's Yogendra Yadav linked the latter to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh contended that either the opposition or foreign agencies might have financed the stir against the farm laws to harm PM Modi politically. He also accused opposition parties of conniving with the protesters for their own vested interests.

BJP's RP Singh remarked, "The government should look into this matter and investigate who was funding this. Was it the opposition who was funding it? Was it some foreign agencies who were funding it who wanted to destroy the Prime Minister here? A lot of Congress leaders have gone abroad and said that help us destroy Prime Minister Modi here. So, this needs to be investigated."

"There were also elements from other countries who were helping these agitators. It has completely exposed the opposition now- Akhilesh Yadav, Congress party, Mamata Banerjee and other parties. Yes, they were hand-in-glove with the agitators and they were trying to push them for their agenda," he added.

Yogendra Yadav's revelation

In a video posted by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, Yogendra Yadav used a cricket analogy to assert that SP had failed to take advantage of the purported anger against BJP in the wake of the farm stir resulting in a second successive term for CM Yogi Adityanath.

The agitation was suspended in December 2021 after the three farm laws were repealed. The JP Nadda-led party won several seats in western UP - the hotbed of the farmers' agitation despite SP forging an alliance with RLD. While BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly, SP came a distant second with 111 seats.