BJP Demands Removal Of Partha Chatterjee's Name From History Books; Calls It 'misleading'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to lambast the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal following the arrest of party leader Partha Chatterjee in the SSC scam. While many leaders have accused the government of being 'corrupted', the opposition party has now demanded the name of Partha Chatterjee be removed from the history books of the Madhya Shiksha Parshad.

This pertains to the "Singur Andolan" chapter from the Bengali language history books which glorifies the TMC leader by calling him a freedom fighter. Tweeting about the same, BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra also shared an excerpt from the book and called out CM Mamata Banerjee to remove the arrested leader's name from the pages of the book.

Tweeting in Bengali, he said, "Honourable Chief Minister, this man is now in jail for embezzling money from millions of educated unemployed youth. Now at least remove his name from the pages of Class 8 History books. Otherwise, the new generation will start considering this person as equivalent to Netaji and Khudiram after seeing his name on the pages of the book".

"The Singur Andolan' chapter would mislead the new generation": BJP

Speaking to ANI, BJP's Anupam Hazra reiterated his request about the need to remove Partha Chatterjee's name from history books stating that the name of a corrupted person in the books will mislead children as they start considering him as equal to Khudiram Bose and Netaji.

"We want that 'Singur Andolan' chapter which has been forcibly included in the textbooks in Bengal, should be removed as it will mislead the new generation," he added.

Furthermore, he also said that just like Partha Chatterjee's name came up in the scam, the chief minister's name can also come up due to which the entire should be removed. "It is the psychology of the people to respect those whose names are etched in books. Then if all these thieves and corrupt people are glorified then it will mislead the next generation," he further said.

Criticising the TMC government, the BJP leader further said that the party has been trying to project that it has brought independence to the people of Bengal from the CPI(M)'s rule as "Mamata Banerjee is fond of seeing her name written in history books".

Image: ANI/PTI