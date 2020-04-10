The Debate
'Officer Only Scapegoat': BJP Seeks Maha HM's Resignation Over Wadhawans Lockdown Jaunt

Politics

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the Wadhawan family was allegedly allowed to travel amid the lockdown.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:

After the blatant violation of lockdown rules by the Wadhawan family, members of which are out on bail in the DHFL cases, who were seemingly allowed by the Maharashtra Government to travel to Mahabaleshwar, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asking 'who' gave the orders to allow this 'VVIP treatment'? 

Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) on Thursday confirmed that the Wadhawan family, promoters of RKW and DHFL, allegedly violated the lockdown with 23 members of the Wadhawan family traveling to Mahabaleshwar from Khandala.

Read: CBI Raids Wadhawans' RKW Developers After Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor's Interrogation

'Who gave the instructions?'

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in response to this shocking VVIP treatment has sent special Principal Secretary Amitabh Gupta on compulsory leave starting Friday. Amitabh Gupta had signed the letter allowing the Wadhawan family to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar for a 'family emergency'. Kirit Somaiya stated that this move by the Maharashtra Home Minister was nothing but an eyewash, demanding that he should resign. 

Read: Wadhawan Family Violates Lockdown; 23 Family Members Travel To Mahabaleshwar

"We want to know on who's instruction Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ask Amitabh Gupta to provide VVIP treatment to Wadhawan brothers. Just sending Mr Gupta on leave is nothing, we want resignation of Anil Deshmukh," said Kirit Somaiya 

This comes shortly after DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had cited Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat for not appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in the ongoing investigation into Yes Bank. The ED is probing into the loans offered by Yes Bank to DHFL which has been booked for siphoning funds close to Rs 13000 crores allegedly through 80 shell companies.

Read: ICMR Revises COVID-19 Testing Strategy To Include 'testing Clusters Using Anti-body Tests'

Read: Uddhav Govt Sends Own Principal Secy On Leave For Letting Wadhawans' Lockdown Violation

