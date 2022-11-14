BJP Demands Sacking Of Jitendra Awhad After NCP Neta Slapped With 2nd FIR On Assault Claim

Hours after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad's supporters went on a rampage in Mumbai, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday demanded the immediate sacking of the NCP leader. The BJP leader's demand came after a second FIR was registered against Awhad under IPC Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Speaking to the reporters, the Maharashtra BJP president said, "Just see the video, the NCP leader's act of violence is clearly visible. Without any delay, NCP should immediately sack Jitendra Awhad. He should not be forgiven for assaulting a woman. They have no right to talk about women empowerment. Sharad Pawar ji and Ajit Pawar ji should immediately demand his resignation."

#BREAKING | Maharashtra BJP chief demands Jitendra Awhad's resignation as NCP neta's supporters burn tyres on road to pressurise cops after second FIR was lodged over alleged assault charge. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/9wxGaoy2To — Republic (@republic) November 14, 2022

Second FIR against Jitendra Awhad

After receiving massive backlash for physically assaulting moviegoers in Mumbai's Thane, Jitendra Awhad on Sunday again landed into trouble after a second FIR was registered against him under IPC Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Notably, the FIR came after Awhad was accused of assaulting a woman at an inauguration event of a new bridge in Mumbra which was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to the sources, after the woman (the complainant) tried to get closer to the car of Shinde to meet him, Awhad came in between and grabbed her shoulders to push her aside.

NCP's Jitendra Awhad to resign

Amid the reports of Awhad's supporters blocking roads and protesting in huge numbers in the Mumbra area of the Thane district, the NCP leader took to Twitter and stated that two 'false cases' are registered against him in just 72 hours. He further said that he will resign as an MLA.

"Police registered two false cases against me in 72 hours, and that too Section 354. I will fight against this police brutality. I have decided to resign as an MLA. This is the murder of democracy. I cannot see this with open eyes."