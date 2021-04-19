BJP Demands Special Assembly Session In Maharashtra To Discuss 'grim' COVID-19 Situation

On a day when Shiv Sena demanded a special Parliament session to discuss the COVID-19 situation in India, BJP urged the MVA government to follow suit. Writing on Twitter, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil described the novel coronavirus situation in the state as "grim". According to him, the Assembly session should be convened at the earliest so that the state government can present the details pertaining to the same before all the legislators.

Earlier in the day, Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated, "It's an unprecedented & almost a war-like situation. Utmost confusion and tension everywhere! No beds, no oxygen and no vaccination as well! It's nothing but total chaos! A special session of the Parliament for at least 2 days should be called to discuss the situation". While a total of 1,11,56,092 persons have been inoculated in the state so far, 13,82,817 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

On Monday, April 19, Maharashtra recorded 68,631 novel coronavirus cases taking the State's COVID-19 tally to 38,39,338. At present, there are 6,70,388 active cases in the State. With 45,654 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 31,06,828. With Mumbai recording 8479 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

503 deaths including 88 from Ahmednagar, 53 from Mumbai, 45 from Pune, 40 from Jalgaon, 27 from Nagpur and 24 from Nanded were reported on Friday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 210 occurred in the last 48 hours, 128 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 60,473 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 2,38,54,185 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 36,75,518 persons are under home quarantine, 26,529 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.1 per cent, 80.92 per cent and 1.58 per cent respectively. On April 18, the Maharashtra government released an SOP for travel to the state via Railways.