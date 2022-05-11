BJP Demands Strict Action Against Yasin Malik, Slams Congress For Going Soft On Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Mohammad Yasin Malik on Tuesday pleaded guilty before a Delhi court on Tuesday in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the valley in 2017. Malik told the court that he was not contesting any of the charges levelled against him, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the alleged terrorism case. Following this, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have slammed the former Congress government for the delay and action and demanded a strict approach to the same.

Former J&K Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta while speaking about Yasin Malik’s case said that the admission coming from him was normal. He demanded strict punishment for the accused in the case. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Gupta said, “the way Yasin Malik admitted, it could have happened earlier but earlier the governments gave them protocol, they were never touched.”

“He is responsible for destruction in Kashmir for 35-40 years. It is the government’s initiative and this admission is normal,” Gupta said. “They spread terrorism and were working on the agenda of Pakistan. They should be punished for what they did so that it doesn’t get repeated,” the BJP leader added while speaking about Malik’s guilty plea. Meanwhile, Gupta also commented on the bulldozer action in J&K and said it was the “right decision to take it back the land encroached”.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Congress for 'soft approach' towards terrorists

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, while reacting to Yasin Malik’s case, slammed the former Congress government for its approach toward terrorism during its rule. Naqvi accused the grand old party of showing ‘friendly behaviour’ towards the terror accused and said that PM Modi made laws to take action in such matters. “During the Congress era, there was a soft approach towards terrorists,” Naqvi said.

“The people of J&K suffered the wounds a lot. Because of Congress’ friendly behaviour towards such people, these people continued their terror act,” the union minister added. “He accepted his crime, that's a different thing. But even Congress needs to accept it. They (Congress) are not ready to come out of family photo frame,” Naqvi added. He further went on to laud PM Modi and said, “PM made laws which were important and repelled unimportant laws. The need of people has been given importance.”

Yasin Malik pleads guilty

The strong comments from the BJP leaders came after the separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir Yasin Malik pleaded guilty before the NIA court on Tuesday in a terrorism case. Charges levelled against Malik included section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being a member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC. Following the development, the court will now further hear the matter on May 19 and decide on the quantum of the sentence.

