BJP Denies 'luring Cong MLAs In MP'; Slams Digvijaya Saying 'Madness Runs In His Mind'

Denying Congress' charges of bribing its MLAs, former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Chouhan, on Monday, said that 'only madness goes on' in Digvijay Singh's mind. Rubbishing pressuring Congress MLAs to join BJP he alleged that CM Kamal Nath must be blackmailing his MLAs to get some work done. Congress currently holds a 14-seat majority over BJP's 107 seats.

BJP denies 'bribery charges'

"Spreading lies and creating a sensation has been their habit. Now CM must have to show his importance and get some work done by blackmailing, hence he is saying anything to build pressure," he said. When if this was ploy by Singh keeping election in mind, "Can anybody know what he goes on in his mind? Madness only goes on."

Earlier in the day, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh leveled poaching charges against the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and blamed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Navratan Mishra for the same. Addressing the media on Monday, the former chief minister of state claimed that bribes worth Rs. 25 to 45 crores are openly being offered to Congress MLAs. Asserting the claim, Digvijaya Singh noted that 'Madhya Pradesh was not Karnataka' and that no Congress leader is buyable.

The Congress leader said, "In Madhya Pradesh, since the BJP has come in Opposition. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Navratan Mishra, and others, who have looted MP for 15 years, are not ready to sit in Opposition. In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress MLAs are openly being lured for 25 to 45 crores. They say, take 5 crores now and then take next in installments after the government is fallen."

"I would like to caution them, this is not Karnataka. Not a single Congress MLA here can be bought. I would say it openly, that without any evidence I have never blamed anyone. This will not be tolerated," Digvijaya Singh added.

BJP demands floor test

Amid the Lok Sabha polls in May, BJP had reportedly demanded a floor test in the state. Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava had reportedly called for the floor test after exit polls had predicted that peoples' votes have turned towards the BJP. As per reports, Bhargava claimed in his letter to governor Anandiben Patel, that the current state government is unstable, hence a floor test should be called for in the Vidhan Sabha. BJP won 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while Congress won just 1.

