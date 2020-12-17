BJP Denounces AAP's 'drama' Of Tearing Farm Laws' Copies, Cites Gazette & Punjab Manifesto

BJP took umbrage at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP MLAs tearing copies of the three farm laws on the floor of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday. The Assembly also passed a resolution asking the Union government to repeal The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. However, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi pointed out that the Delhi government had notified all the three agrarian laws in the Gazette on November 23 itself. Accusing Kejriwal of indulging in the politics of lies and deceit, she also highlighted that AAP had promised to amend the APMC Act in its 2017 Punjab election manifesto.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi remarked, "The Delhi government officially notified the farm laws of the Centre in the Gazette on November 23. AAP and its CM who are expert in U-turn, lies and deceit have started drama once again. Now he is standing in the Legislative Assembly and tearing the copy of the Acts."

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Respected Chairman, I support this. These are the three laws (which I am tearing) in front of the Assembly. I am saddened by tearing these farm laws. I did not intend to tear his farm laws. But today when the farmers of my country are sleeping on the road when it is 2 degrees celsius and they are in trouble, I cannot betray the farmers. I am first a citizen of the country and a CM later. Today, this Legislative Assembly rejects these three laws and appeals to the Centre that agree to the farmers' say and do that act worse than Britishers."

CM @ArvindKejriwal tears the copy of Centre's farm bills in Delhi Assembly.



We refuse to accept these farm bills which are against our farmers. #KejriwalAgainstFarmBills pic.twitter.com/rBrcc67sRz — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 17, 2020

Criticism of farm laws

AAP has been vociferous in its criticism of the farm laws from the outset with its MP Sanjay Singh getting suspended during their passage in Rajya Sabha. Moreover, Singh was one of the 15 signatories to the joint letter to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to not give assent to the farm bills passed by Parliament. As AAP is the principal opposition party in Punjab where the farmers' protest commenced, it has also taken on the Punjab government for its handling of the situation. While Kejriwal has accused Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh of speaking "BJP's language" due to ED pressure, the latter has vehemently denied this charge.

