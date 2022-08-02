BJP Digs At Mahua Moitra For 'hiding Her Expensive Bag' During Debate On Inflation In LS

As the opposition forced the price rise debate and discussion in Parliament, a video of the proceedings in the Lower House was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party's Shehzad Poonawalla on August 1. In a video that spanned 12 seconds, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra can be seen in the frame as her party mate Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, pointed out how 'the economy has totally been shattered'.

Poonawalla highlighted how Moitra, who he referred to as Marie Antoinette, hid her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise. "Hypocrisy has a face & it's this!'' the BJP spokesperson wrote, as reports started doing the rounds that the bag was of one of the luxe brands of the world and costs over Rs 2 lakhs.

"A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave runaway inflation of 10% plus," he said.

Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus pic.twitter.com/VByJsk4tBV — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 1, 2022

Marie Antoinette & “Let Them Eat Cake” reference

For those unversed, Marie Antoinette was the last Queen of France before the French Revolution. “Let Them Eat Cake”- is supposedly an ignorant, seemingly innocuous comment that is attributed to Antoinette when she learnt that the peasants in France were suffering from famine due to the shortage of bread.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had asserted in her speech at the Lok Sabha that the Indian economy is better placed than several other countries due to several major steps taken by the Central Government and the Reserve Bank of India, despite going through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Finance Minister had stated that the Government is making efforts to bring down retail inflation below 7%, further adding that India remains the fastest growing economy in the assessment by global agencies like World Bank and IMF. She also assured that India has zero probability of slipping into recession, unlike many other countries.

While the Opposition, led by Congress had staged a walkout while the Minister was speaking, many leaders had later come forward to take the 'Let Them Eat Cake' reference. While Manish Tewari opined that the Finance Minister's speech on the inflation debate had an essence of ‘ALL IS WELL THERE IS NO PROBLEM’, he said, "Almost a redux to the immemorial line 'if you do not have bread eat cake'."

Though we walked out of the Lok Sabha I had the occasion of watching the rest of H’onble The Finance Ministers speech on the inflation debate . The essence was ‘ALL IS WELL THERE IS NO PROBLEM’. Almost a redux to the immemorial line “ if you do not have bread eat cake “ — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 1, 2022

Also, Gaurav Gogoi claimed that the 30-minute long address of Finance Minister Sitharaman comprised self-praise and self-adulation, and said, "At a time of back-breaking inflation and record price rise, such speeches are vulgar and the epitome of Marie Antoinette 'let them eat cake'.”

30 minutes into the reply of the Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, we have heard nothing but self-praise and self-adulation. At a time of back-breaking inflation and record price rise, such speeches are vulgar and the epitome of Marie Antoinette “let them eat cake”. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 1, 2022

Image: Lok Sabha TV/ANI