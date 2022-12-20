BJP Digs Rahul Gandhi Over Nakul Nath’s Crowdpuller Remark; ‘First You Do Congress Jodo’

BJP took a swipe at the Congress party after former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath stated his rally is a greater crowd puller than Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla suggested Rahul Gandhi should first do Congress jodo, as Nakul Nath mocked Gandhi comparing the crowds at his rally and that of the Bharat Jodo yatra.

Pertinently, Congress leader and Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath took potshots at the Gandhi family scion Rahul Gandhi saying his party rally is attracting more crowds than Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was addressing a rally in Parasia in his parliamentary constituency Chhindwara.

Nakul Nath addressing a public rally in Parasia said, “I was walking with Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh but I want to tell the people of Parasia that in Parasia the crowd is even more than what was in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla said such statements prove Congress leaders do not approve of Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, “When Congress leaders themselves don't take Rahul Gandhi seriously, don’t consider him to be a leader, don’t consider Bharat jodo to be an effective yatra than how will allies, opposition parties consider him as a leader and how will the janta take him seriously and therefore Rahul Gandhi, forget Bharat Jodo, Bharat toh jud chuka hai (Bharat is already united) first you do Congress Jodo and first you do Janta ko Congress se Jodo, thereafter you embark upon Bharat Jodo and this is not what we are saying, this is what Nakul Nath is saying.”

Congress Infighting in Telangana

The infighting in Telangana Congress seems to have intensified with as many as 13 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) members tendering their resignations on Sunday, December 18, protesting against the remarks of some senior leaders that those "migrated" to the grand old party from other parties got prominence.

Expressing grievances in the resignation letter the Congress leaders mentioned, "There were allegations from Uttam Kumar that over 50 per cent of the PCC members are leaders who recently joined from TDP. This disappointed the leaders who worked for Congress for the last 6 years," the letter read, ANI reported.