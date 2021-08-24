BJP Disapproves Of Narayan Rane's Remarks Against CM Uddhav; Slams Attack On Party Office

On Tuesday, BJP distanced itself from Union Minister Narayan Rane's derogatory remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray which led to an outrage. Addressing a press briefing in Mumbai, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis stressed that it is important to respect the dignity of the Chief Minister's Office. However, he made it clear that BJP strongly disapproves of the police action against Rane.

Assailing the priorities of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Fadnavis lamented that it did not have the courage to act against ex-Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani over his objectionable statements. Maintaining that the BJP MP's statement does not attract a cognizable offence, he condemned the stone-pelting on the party's Nashik city office. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena and BJP workers also clashed outside Rane's residence in Mumbai.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "I don't think he intended to say such a thing. The Chief Minister's post is an important position. That's why it is necessary to exercise caution while talking about the post or the person occupying it."

"We will not support Narayan Rane's statement. But, BJP is fully backing Narayan Rane as far as the way in which the government is illegally misusing the police is concerned. I am surprised that the workers of the ruling party Shiv Sena are indulging in stone-pelting and telling the media that Uddhav Ji told us to do this. Will any action be taken on this? The attacks on the BJP office will not be tolerated," he added.

Interacting with media in Mumbai https://t.co/1k2Ajkdlie — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 24, 2021

Narayan Rane's remarks spark controversy

During his interaction in Mahad as a part of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Monday, Narayan Rane claimed that the Maharashtra CM forgot the year of Independence during a public event on August 15. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP added that he would have slapped Thackeray had he been present on the occasion. Moreover, he attributed the COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra to the purported incompetence of the Sena chief.

Union Minister Narayan Rane remarked, "That day, he asked someone- India marks how many years of Independence... If I was there, I would have slapped him. You don't know about the country's Independence!" As per an order accessed by Republic TV, Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey directed the immediate arrest of Rane following which he will before a local court.

This development came after an FIR was registered against the Union Minister on the complaint of Shiv Sena's Nashik city president Sudhakar Badgujar. He was booked under Sections 153B(1), 500 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code. Sources told Republic TV that a team of the Nashik Police has left for Chiplun to arrest the BJP parliamentarian. As per reports, FIRs have also been filed against the BJP MP at the Chaturshringi Police Station in Pune and Mahad.