BJP Discusses Strategies For 2023 West Bengal Rural Polls

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal on Sunday held a closed-door meeting with the party’s West Bengal leadership and discussed strategies for the 2023 rural polls, including ways to boost the unit at the gram panchayat level.

A senior state BJP leader, who attended the meeting at the party office in Hastings area, told PTI that Bansal deliberated on how the saffron party should have enough dedicated workers at the booth level to counter the ruling Trinamool Congress’ challenge.

"The TMC is on the backfoot now, as one after another party heavyweights are facing probes by central agencies in the wake of various scams. People are disappointed with the Mamata Banerjee government. This is high time for the BJP to convert this wave of discontent among the masses into support for our party. Bansalji gave a pep talk on the strategies," he said.

Bansal, who has been entrusted with overseeing organisational affairs of the party in West Bengal, also stressed on the need to form committees for every assembly constituency before the panchayat polls, with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and several state general secretaries of the BJP attended the session, which will conclude on Monday.

