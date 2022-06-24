BJP Distances Itself From Maha Political Crisis: 'Received No Proposal To Form Govt'

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Friday clarified that the party had nothing to do with the ongoing political developments in the state or the actions of rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde. Revealing that no proposal had been sent by the rebel faction to the BJP for government formation, Patil asserted that the BJP was not trying to overthrow the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the actions of Shiv Sena leader and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, as well as the ongoing political developments in the Shiv Sena and the state," Chandrakant Patil told reporters in Kolhapur on Friday, adding that no one has submitted a proposal to the BJP to come to power.

The Maharashtra BJP chief also countered NCP president Sharad Pawar's allegations over the same, saying, "They are expressing their views accordingly. BJP will not try to overthrow the Maha Vikas Aghadi government."

However, he reminded reporters that he had repeatedly said that the government would collapse due to internal strife, as was being witnessed with the implosion of the Shiv Sena.

Eknath Shinde hints at BJP hand?

Hours after showcasing strength, triggering a political upheaval in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had shared a new video along with 42 MLAs from a Guwahati hotel in which he has claimed support of a 'national party' without taking any names. His statement came in complete contrast to the BJP's claim of having no hand in the Shiv Sena implosion.

"They (BJP) are a national party...They have told me that the decision which I have taken is historic, and whenever I need them they will be present," Shinde told the MLAs in Guwahati.

Amid speculation that his group will approach Governor Bhagat Singh Kishyari seeking a floor test, Shinde told Republic that a 'big decision' will be taken after a meeting of the rebels is held on Friday. A session has been called by Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to decide on the fate of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. The Thackeray camp has sought their disqualification.

However, as per the latest inputs, the 38th Shiv Sena MLA has arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. This propels the rebel camp well over the 37-mark, which was needed by them to avoid disqualification from the assembly. As 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party is now with the Thane leader, the anti-defection law is unlikely to apply to these MLAs who are currently holed up in a Guwahati hotel.