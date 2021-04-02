BJP Distances Itself From Row Over Transportation Of EVM; EC Suspends Another Official

Even as Congress cried foul over the transportation of an EVM in a BJP MLA's car, BJP asserted on Friday that there was no political intent behind the incident. Speaking to the media, Assam BJP in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda weighed in on the facts of the case and pointed out that the Election Commission had already taken action. Taking a dig at Congress, he contended that the Sonia Gandhi-led party was making baseless allegations in anticipation of defeat in the Assam Assembly election. Multiple Congress leaders including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi had cast aspersion on the EC and accused the saffron party of trying to win the election via malpractices.

BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda remarked, "There is no involvement of BJP or any political motive. Whenever Congress sees defeat staring at it in its face they start making these kinds of allegations and blow it out of proportion. The truth of the matter is revealed in the inquiry and the report." READ | Assam elections: Mahajot's Tamulpur candidate joins BJP ahead of 3rd phase;Cong cries foul

EC steps in

A huge controversy erupted after an EVM was spotted in a car registered in the name of sitting BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul's wife after the completion of the second phase polling for the Assam Assembly polls. Throwing light on the incident earlier in the day, the EC announced the suspension of Presiding Officer Sahab Uddin Talukdar, First Polling Officer Sourav Acharjee, Second Polling Officer Abdul Mumit Choudhary and Third Polling officer Sahab Uddin Tapadar for violation of the transport protocol. According to the poll body, the vehicle carrying the polling party of No. 149- Indira M.V. School of the Ratabari constituency broken down at about 9 pm on April 1.

While the sector officer was arranging for an alternate vehicle, the polling party hailed a passing car at about 9.30 pm without checking the details about its owner. The situation turned volatile at 9.45 pm after a crowd of people started pelting stones at this vehicle alleging that the EVM was going to be tampered with. While the crowd eventually dispersed, the Karimganj SP sustained minor injuries during the stone-pelting.

Though the polled EVM comprising of BU, CU and VVPAT was found to be with its seal intact without any damage, the EC decided to do a repoll at the aforesaid polling booth. After receiving the report of the General Observer, even Armed Escort Officer Luhit Gohain was placed under suspension for not ensuring the safe arrival of the polling party at the destination. It is pertinent to note that Paul is the BJP candidate not from Ratabari but the neighbouring seat of Patharkandi.