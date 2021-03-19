BJP Divided Over Sisir Adhikari's Induction? Dilip Ghosh Prefers 'outside Support' Option

On Friday, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh expressed disclination to welcome Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir into the party. Sisir Adhikari has represented the Kanthi constituency as a TMC member since 2009 besides serving as the Union Minister of State for Rural Development in the Congress-led UPA government. Two days earlier, the Kanthi MP had indicated his willingness to join BJP if his son Suvendu asks him to do so.

While acknowledging that Sisir Adhikari had been invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kanthi on March 20, Ghosh told ANI, "He should decide (whether to attend). He is a senior politician". Maintaining that there was no need for him to formally join the party, the WB BJP chief reckoned that Adhikari could extend support from outside. While Suvendu joined BJP at a rally in Midnapore on December 19, 2020, his other son Soumendu jumped ship to the saffron party on January 1 after being removed as the Contai Municipality administrator.

READ | Dharmendra Pradhan slams Mamata Banerjee, avers latter will face massive defeat in WB poll

West Bengal Assembly election

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. Buoyed by its success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in WB, BJP has launched a fierce campaign to defeat TMC. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray.

In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

Addressing a press conference on March 5, WB CM Mamata Banerjee announced the list of 291 TMC candidates while leaving three seats for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha for the Assembly election. The list includes 50 women candidates, 79 Scheduled Caste candidates, 17 Scheduled Tribes candidates and 42 Muslim candidates. In a strong gesture, Banerjee has decided not to contest from her bastion Bhawanipore and filed her nomination papers in Nandigram where she is pitted against Suvendu Adhikari.