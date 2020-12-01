BJP Divorced from Bengal's Culture; Uttering Dialogues Like 'Gabbar Singh' For Polls: TMC

The TMC has alleged that the majority of BJP leaders of West Bengal are not familiar with the cultural heritage of the state and are uttering dialogues like (movie villain) 'Gabbar Singh' to the disappointment of people.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, TMC minister Indranil Sen claimed that the BJP leaders have no idea about the lyricists and singers who enriched Bengali culture and their love for Bengal ahead of the assembly election 'is not real'. The assembly poll is due in the state in April-May next year.

"On the birth anniversary of singing icon Manna Dey, a prominent BJP leader tweeted a song of Kishore Kumar to show his respect. The same leader posted a song of Md Rafi on the birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar, stating that he grew up listening to this Kishore Kumar song." "Such is their level of knowledge about the pride of Bengal," said Sen, who himself is an acclaimed singer, without naming anyone.

Sen alleged that BJP leaders are mouthing dialogues akin to those of 'Gabbar Singh' in various areas and are instigating fights between brothers.

"People of Bengal may enjoy films filled with action and goondagiri. They may clap after hearing Gabbar Singh-type dialogues in jatra (folk theatres) and films. But in real life, they will never accept those elements who utter such words," he added.

'BJP divorced from Bengal's culture'

The TMC leader further said that the Opposition BJP is 'divorced' from Bengal's culture and the same was proven from the fact that none of the BJP leaders participated in the last rites of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee on November 15. "I have information that some of them were present at a party meeting at Jadavpur (in south Kolkata) around the same time on that day," Sen said.

Prominent leaders of TMC and CPI(M) were seen walking in a procession, following a hearse that carried the mortal remains of Chatterjee from the Rabindra Sadan, to Keoratala crematorium. Several BJP leaders had, however, laid wreaths on the actors body at Rabindra Sadan where it was kept for the public to pay their tributes.

When asked to comment on disgruntled TMP MLA Suvendu Adhikari's resignation from Chief Minister Mamata's cabinet and his last statement "people are the last word," Sen said, "He is right. That is why 10 crore people of the state are with our leader Mamata Banerjee."

