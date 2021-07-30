BJP Does Not Divide People For Political Gain Unlike SP, BSP, Congress: MoS Home Affairs

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP, Ajay Mishra Teni on Thursday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress of dividing people for political gains. Ajay Mishra Teni claimed that the parties unlike the BJP have always divided people using caste and religious equations. Teni also claimed that the Opposition is unnecessarily making an issue out of the Pegasus row and accused them of causing a meaningless ruckus in the Parliament.

While speaking to reporters in Delhi, Ajay Mishra Teni said, "These people do politics of caste equation. It is true that the people of SP, BSP and Congress have always been reaching power by dividing people in the name of caste and religion. Bharatiya Janata Party has never done such politics, we do not divide the society on the basis of religion and caste. We demand votes on the basis of our work and support to the people."

Commenting on the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the MoS for Home Affairs said that the BJP will form the government in the state by winning over 300 seats. "We have worked under the leadership of Narendra Modi Ji for the last 7 years and under the leadership of Yogi ji for the last 4.5 years in Uttar Pradesh, in such a way that we have earned the trust of the people. We will win more than 300 seats and form the government in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming polls," said Teni.

The Opposition is "spreading anarchy" over Pegasus row: Teni

Meanwhile, the BJP MP also attacked the opposition for “disrupting the Parliament” over the Pegasus issue. Responding to a question on the ruckus created in the Parliament over the row, Teni said, "See the kind of negativity and panic the opposition parties are spreading among the public. They do not want to hear anything positive about the government which is taking the country on the path of progress. There is no issue, they are expanding it unnecessarily.

“They do not want to listen to the government. The country is moving forward, but they do not like the country moving forward. In such a situation, by disrupting the Parliament, spreading such anarchy, the public will definitely answer it in the upcoming polls," the BJP leader added. The comments came after the opposition parties continuously forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands including a probe into the Pegasus row and the repeal of farm laws.

New farm laws will benefit the farmers: MoS for Home Affairs

Meanwhile, the BJP MP said that the farm laws have been introduced by the Centre for the benefit of the farmers. Stating the same, Teni said, "It is clear that in our country more than 12 crore families are related to agriculture and farmers. Agriculture is the means of livelihood for 70 per cent of people. In such a situation only a few people are sitting on a demonstration here which is not even 5 per cent of our farmers."

"The laws that we have introduced are for the benefit of the farmers. We have not imposed any restrictions on them through these laws. Instead, we have given options that if the farmers want they can utilise them. It is not mandatory for them to unfollow the current system and follow the options given to them in the laws. The laws only have options for them," Teni further added.

“They just say, take back the black law, they do are not able to tell what is black in the law," the Minister said while commenting on the opposition's remarks on the laws. With his comments, Teni opposed the farmers’ protest that has been happening on the different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

IMAGE: PTI