'BJP Does Not Even Spare Woman MP, Beats Up Rival Parties': WB CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the BJP of "beating up" political opponents who dare to conduct rallies in Tripura, and claimed that even a woman MP is not spared.

She was referring to a recent attack on Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev during a public outreach program near Tripura's Agartala. The TMC is seeking to dislodge the saffron party from power in the North-eastern state in the 2023 assembly election.

On Friday, goons vandalized Sushmita's vehicle, assaulted her companions, and even snatched the mobile phone from her hand as she recorded the incident. The TMC has officially filed a police complaint at the local police station and Sushmita Dev has also filed a separate complaint of her own. Dev claimed said that ever since she joined TMC from Congress, her party workers have been repeatedly targeted by the BJP.

Addressing a rally at Siliguri, Mamata Banerjee denied the BJP's claims of violence on its workers in West Bengal. The TMC supremo said, "There is peace in West Bengal and it is not the peace of the graveyard."

"In contrast look at the happenings in your state (Tripura). Whoever dares to take out rallies opposing the BJP is hit with sticks. They don't even allow the injured TMC workers to be treated at a hospital. A young party worker was thrashed and he had to be rushed to the SSKM Hospital (in Kolkata)," Banerjee said.

Sushmita Dev's Car Attacked In Tripura

In a video posted by AITC Tripura on Twitter, a group of goons was seen assaulting the TMC party workers. AITC tweeted, "People of Tripura will give a befitting response to this BARBARIC ATTACK! Police must immediately stop acting like mere spectators. This collapse of law and order is unacceptable. WE DEMAND JUSTICE!"

In another video posted by AITC, the vandalized car was seen with shattered windows.

The party has alleged that the ruling BJP and Tripura CM Bipal Dev were orchestrating these attacks as they don’t want Trinamool to participate in the upcoming polls. Following the incident, Sushmita Dev lashed out at CM Deb calling him a 'useless fellow' and a 'coward'.

Earlier, the Tripura police had detained the members of the TMC’s political consultant agency, I-PAC, headed by Prashant Kishor. The poll strategist has been Mamata Banerjee’s political consultant during the West Bengal Assembly elections and is now helping her expand the party’s political outreach in other states.

(With inputs from agency)