BJP Does Not Have Guts To Face Voters Of J&K: NC Leader Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the BJP does not have the courage to face the voters of Jammu and Kashmir even after revoking Article 370 and gerrymandering the constituencies through delimitation commission.

"Complete dilution of Art 370, bifurcation & downgrading of J&K state, gerrymandering of constituencies through a tame delimitation commission, curtailing movement & activities of parties like @JKNC_ by revoking security & STILL the BJP doesn’t have the guts to face voters of J&K," Abdullah tweeted.

The former chief minister was reacting to a post on Twitter asked him when elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are unlikely to be held this year as the Election Commission has set November 25 as the date for publication of final electoral rolls in the Union Territory.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)