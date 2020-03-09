'BJP Does Not Need Transparency Certificate From Congress': Union Minister Abbas Naqvi

A day after senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting him to reconsider the appointments of Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and Vigilance Commissioner (VC), Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stated that the BJP does not need a certificate of transparency from Congress party. While interacting with a news agency Naqvi said, "All the appointments, including the appointment for the post of Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and Vigilance Commissioner (VC), are transparent, we do not need a certificate of transparency from Congress."

"Congress party is still not able to understand that they were not able to get votes even to become the Opposition. For every appointment, there is a committee in which we include a leader from the largest opposition party. We follow all the rules," he added.

'Nobody has destroyed the economy more than Congress leaders' - Naqvi

Reacting the Congress Party's allegations on BJP over Yes Bank crisis, Naqvi said, "Nobody has destroyed economy more badly than 'corrupt' Congress leaders. We corrected their mistakes in the last five years. We do not need lessons on the economy from Congress. Country's economy is in strong and safe hands."

Earlier on Sunday, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had demanded the Union Finance Ministry and the RBI to respond on why did the Yes Bank crisis reached a level where lakhs of its account holders are now sensing a bleak future.

Ranjan writes a letter to PM Modi

As per reports, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sent the letter to Narendra Modi after a high-powered committee led by the Prime Minister selected Sanjay Kothari, the secretary to the President as the new Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC). Ranjan in his letter said that Kothari had not even applied for either of the posts and was not considered or recommended by the search committee hence his appointment raises concern.

According to reports, Chowdhury said that he had raised concerns about the appointments in a high-powered statutory committee meeting that was held on February 28. Chowdhury further added that the CVC is only appointed after the necessary Intelligence Bureau (IB) reports, Vigilance reports and APAR for each applicant are placed in the file following the receipt of the application. Ranjan in his letter also stated that the recent appointments are an unprecedented deviation from established practice.

(With inputs from ANI)