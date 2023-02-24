'BJP Does Not See Religion': PM Modi Says Congress Remembers Meghalaya Only During Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Meghalaya, said the BJP does not see religion and that the citizens come first for the party. He said the BJP always comes back to power in states as it does not judge anyone based on caste, creed, or religion and everyone gets to avail facilities provided by BJP. He also said that every amenity is provided to people without bias and the party just focuses on the betterment of the state.

'Sabka saath, sabka vikas is secularism for us', says PM

Ahead of the polls, PM Modi exuded confidence saying, "Sabka saath, sabka vikas' is secularism for us. For BJP the country and its citizens come first."

"In the last nine years, 5,000 crore rupees have been granted for the development of National Highway in Meghalaya. Today, 11 districts of the state are joined with the National Highway. The central government also wants to join Meghalaya with the neighbouring countries."

"There is no shortage of money and the state is progressing in an unprecedented manner. Also, there has been a record budget for the development in the state," he added.

PM Modi makes poll pitch to tribals

"BJP has always been dedicated to the welfare of tribals in the state. When there was Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, it developed separate tribal ministry, separate tribal budget and we kept on increasing this budget," PM Modi said.

Slamming the Congress, he said, "Congress used to remember Meghalaya only during elections. Congress and similar parties used to loot Northeast states, and treated them as ATMs... People of Meghalaya have decided to have a BJP govt both in the state and at the Centre."

'Meghalaya famous for natural farming'

PM Modi said, "Meghalaya is known for its 'natural farming' and the Centre is working to improve natural farming across the country. This year, 1,000 helping centers for natural farming are also going to be developed, which would help the farmers."

He further said, "Meghalaya will soon host a G20 meeting. People from many developed nations will visit Meghalaya which will put the state on the global map."

Meghalaya goes to polls on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.