'BJP Does Not Want To Bring Ram Rajya': SP Chief Akhilesh's Brazen Attack On CM Adityanath

Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo and Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday, March 3, claimed that the country could progress only through ‘Samajwad’. The former Chief Minister of UP further alleged that BJP does not want equality in society and neither does it want to bring Ram Rajya to Uttar Pradesh.

While speaking to media persons, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "I was away attending Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's birth anniversary celebrations. Meanwhile, on the day, I wasn't here, the leader of the House Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a comment about Samajwad socialism. These are the same who don’t believe in Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution."

Notably, Akhilesh Yadav's statements came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called socialism an 'illusion' during a discussion on the state budget. The Chief Minister said that his government was using bulldozers to remove thorns that were planted during the Samajwadi Party regime.

SP chief accuses BJP of not believing in Samajwad

Deepening his attack on BJP, the SP chief said, "It was sad to see the BJP trying so hard to undermine the efforts of the Samajwadis in the past. The ruling party (BJP) says Samajwad came later. Samajwad taught us to respect one another."

He further asserted, "I am deeply saddened by the remarks of the leader of the House on Samajwad and I was also hurt to learn of the disrespectful terms for Samajwad that the BJP used. So many of our people (followers of Samajwad) lost their lives in the freedom movement. The BJP is a pro-capitalist party. They do not believe in the Samajwad of Babasaheb or Bhagat Singh."

Yadav claimed that Ram Rajya can only be achieved through Samajwad. He said that the country can only progress through Samajwad.

Raking up the caste census issue, the SP chief said that BJP was against caste census as they do not want an egalitarian society and these (BJP workers) people do not see all citizens as equals. "BJP do not want to give an equal share of the country’s resources and jobs to everyone. Therefore, they are against the caste census. The caste census is the only way to prosperity. Our Constitution was safeguarded only through the movement spearheaded by Jai Prakash Narayan,” the SP chief said.