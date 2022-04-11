'BJP Doesn’t Hold Patent For Hindutva': CM Uddhav Says Bal Thackeray Led 'bhagva' Agenda

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray trained guns on the BJP on Sunday saying that the party does not hold a patent on Hindutva. He added that Shiv Sena's split from the BJP does not imply that the party has abandoned its Hindutva stance.

"What does the BJP mean when they say we've given up our Hindutva? Leaving the BJP does not imply abandoning Hindutva or that our Hindutva is fake. We are genuine and upfront, as we have always been. BJP doesn’t hold the patent on Hindutva. I wonder had Lord Ram not been born what issue the BJP would have raised in politics. Since BJP is bereft of issues it is talking about religion and (spreading) hatred," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray also said Sena has always been committed to “bhagva” (saffron) and Hindutva “unlike BJP which had different names like Bharatiya Jan Sangh and Jan Sangh which propagated different ideologies”. Thackeray claimed it was his father Bal Thackeray who had shown BJP that Hindutva will lead them on the road to Delhi.

Uddhav Thackeray recalls Amit Shah's 'promise' of CM post

Thackeray also asked if the BJP claims to respect Bal Thackeray, why is it opposing the proposal to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport after the late Sena founder.

“Why has the BJP gone back on its word given by (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah in Balasaheb’s room which I consider a temple,” Thackeray asked, in an apparent reference to his claim that BJP had promised the CM’s post to Sena in the 2019 polls.

The issue of sharing the chief minister’s post after the state elections in 2019 led to the break up between Shiv Sena and the BJP. The BJP and Shah have rejected claims regarding the purported promise on the CM’s post.

Thackeray, whose party heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which includes NCP and Congress, also said that the MVA alliance experiment is successful as it was formed for the benefit of the people. "We never backstab. The only area where the opposition outperforms us is in telling lies, which we will never do."

(With inputs from agency)