'BJP Doesn't Understand Literature': Congress MP Pratapgarhi Over His Controversial Speech

After his alleged controversial remarks went viral on social media, Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Imran Pratapgarhi on Wednesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that they do not understand literature.

He claimed that BJP doesn't know the difference between a poem and a statement. The Congress leader said that the saffron party should hire people to teach them literature.

Speaking to the media, Pratapgarhi said, "No one can finish Congress. BJP doesn't understand literature. They need to hire people who can teach them literature. They need to understand the difference between a poem and a statement. Whenever a person says anything they take it upon themselves. Himanta Biswa Sarma is not so big that he will be made the topic of a poem."

In the shocking video, poet Pratapgarhi was heard saying to people that if they have no option but to die, then kill four or six people before it.

"Don't die like a coward...If you die, kill four to six people before you die," the Vadra-Congress MP said.

Assam CM hits out at Congress MP over his hateful provocative speech

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for his alleged hateful and controversial speech. Sarma said that due to appeasement politics the people have pushed Congress to the margins of politics.

Sharing the video, Sarma tweeted, "Due to the politics of appeasement, the public has pushed the Congress to the margins of politics. New India is moving forward with the resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'."

Notably, in 2020, Prapapgarhi was booked for his inflammatory remarks on the Shaheen Bagh demonstrations. At an event in Hyderabad, he had said, "Mujhe hairath hai us Hyderabad mein koi Shaheen Bagh kyu Nahi hai (I am surprised why there is no Shaheen Bagh in Hyderabad)."