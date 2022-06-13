BJP Dubs CM Vijayan As 'Kingpin' In Gold Smuggling Scam; 'unprecedented Crisis In Kerala'

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday came down heavily on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) over Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's alleged links to the gold smuggling case. Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that the Kerala CM was doing everything to evade implications in the case, and called the recent revelations by key accused Swapna Suresh 'explosive and unprecedented'.

"In Kerala, events of the last few days have firmly pointed the needle of suspicion on Pinarayi Vijayan and family in the long-standing gold smuggling case. When this gold smuggling scam was exposed in 2020, the CM, anticipating backlash, termed the crime as extremely serious...a crime that warranted a thorough investigation. But they have done everything to evade the case," said Chandrasekhar.

He added, "The recent revelations in the court are explosive and unprecedented. It has pointed the needle at the CM who has emerged as the kingpin of the case. Instead of trying to investigate the crime, they offered money and threats to Swapna Suresh. Doesn't that confirm the involvement of the CM? It is an unprecedented crisis in Kerala. Never has a CPI(M) CM been accused of a criminal conspiracy. We call upon him that he must come clean and should stop this intimidation."

Union MoS MEA V. Muraleedharan also hit out at the Kerala Government, accusing it of 'fascism'. "During the last week what we are witnessing in Kerala is unprecedented. Black colour (a sign of protest) has been banned in Kerala. Even the media is restricted from wearing black. Transgenders were beaten up because of wearing black," he alleged, adding that while the police were kept as 'guards' of the ruling party, Opposition Congress was playing a 'friendly match' with the CPI(M).

Allegations of Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh raised the allegation before the media in Kochi on Tuesday after giving a statement at a local court as per Section 164 of CrPC in a money laundering case that came up during the probe into the gold smuggling scam. A former executive secretary at the consulate, Suresh, claimed that she was contacted by the Principal Secretary of Vijayan, Sivasankar, during his visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) back in 2016.

"Sivasankar told me that the CM had forgotten to carry a bag, which needed to be taken to Dubai. When the bag was brought to the consulate (in Thiruvananthapuram), we scanned it and realized that it contained currency. I cannot reveal everything about my statement before the court,” she said.

Thereafter, she filed a petition in the Kerala High Court alleging that an aide from the Kerala Chief Minister's side came to her for seeking 'settlement' in the gold scam case.

The Kerala gold scam dates back to July 2020, when Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate.