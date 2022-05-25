BJP Dubs Kapil Sibal's Exit From Congress As 'tip Of Iceberg'; Predicts Mass Exodus Soon

After Kapil Sibal resigned from the Congress and filed the Rajya Sabha nomination with the help of the Samajwadi Party's (SP) support, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at grand old party and said that soon there will be an exodus of leaders from the party.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan said, "It just a tip of the iceberg. It is an ungrateful party. They throw you out based on based relevance and the ego of the leadership. It is unfortunate. The man(Kapil Sibal) has fought cases for them. He prevented many leaders from going to jail. It’s just a tip of an iceberg, real drama is yet to begin." When asked how many more leaders will be leaving Congress, he said that according to his sources, there will be many leaders leaving the party. He said, “Soon the only occupants in the party will be son, mother and sister.”

When asked about the Shivir that took place in Udaipur being the trigger point for leaders to leave Congress, the former Congress leader said, “In my own district, 300 workers and leaders joined the BJP. This is happening across the country. Congress is now history.”

'Congress has more to do with Beta Bachao': Poonawala

In an exclusive talk with Republic over Sibal's resignation, former Congress member and current BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "Congress is no longer a party. It’s a Pariwar that has become a party. Therefore there is no space for dissenters but only for darbaris. 177 MPs and MLAs including Hardik Patel, Jakhar, and Sibal left the party. The party has no internal democracy. It’s only Pariwar. Many of the G23 will leave the party (soon). But party 'Yuhi Chalaegi' (the party will go on) because for the Congress party it is more important to do Beta Bachao, Rahul Bachao. "

"Nobody can survive in the party. Congress has much democracy as North Korea and China and therefore who have a true sense of nationalism and a sense of democratic spirit cannot survive within this party. Many people will leave the party. You will see an exodus of leaders from Congress," Poonawalla told Republic.

Another BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi also slammed the Congress party and said, "The party is moving toward dismemberment. And this started long back. The Gandhi family has lost all the intentions to keep the party together. The leadership is weak."

Kapil Sibal dumps Congress

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday filed a nomination for the Rajya Sabha election, in the presence of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination, Sibal said he had resigned from Congress on May 16. "I have resigned from Congress. It is important to be an independent voice in parliament. If an independent voice speaks up then people will believe it is not from any political party. I will continue to point out Modi Government's drawbacks," he stated.