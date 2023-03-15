BJP Dubs Kerala CM's Tweet On International Day To Combat Islamophobia As 'appeasement'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday dubbed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks on the occasion of International Day to Combat Islamophobia as a "clear case of appeasement". The saffron party said that the CM himself stating that there is a divide in the society is unfortunate.

On International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan batted for a united fight against the darkness of hatred and bigotry. He said that the day calls for a solid call to action.

"The UN's International Day to Combat #Islamophobia is a solid call to action, reminding us of the disturbing rise of intolerance against Muslims and hate crimes worldwide. We must unite and ignite a flame of compassion and empathy to illuminate the darkness of hatred and bigotry," Kerala CM tweeted.

The UN's International Day to Combat #Islamophobia is a solid call to action, reminding us of the disturbing rise of intolerance against Muslims and hate crimes worldwide. We must unite and ignite a flame of compassion and empathy to illuminate the darkness of hatred and bigotry. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) March 15, 2023

'Opportunism and appeasement at its height': BJP

Reacting to Pinarayi Vijayan's tweet, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan told Republic, "This is a clear case of appeasement. As a Chief Minister himself saying that there is a divide is unfortunate. One would request him to Tweet on Chinese dispensation to the kind of treatment minorities are getting in China. If he can congratulate them on coming into power, I'm sure he could tweet this."

He added, "The issue here is he is trying to get close to certain parties in Kerala and this is one way to welcome them by saying that he is taking a strong position. This is opportunism and appeasement at its height. If a chief minister divides the state into religious communities and be partial to one and creates a rift between communities it is unfortunate indeed."

International Day to Combat Islamophobia

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution supported by 60 Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, which designated March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.