BJP Dubs Punjab Crisis As 'clash Of Ambitions & Colossal Failure Of Rahul Gandhi'

Referring to the Punjab political situation, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday slammed Congress and dubbed the crisis as a 'clash of ambition'. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra, speaking to the media, said that no one in Congress had an ambition for Punjab and the people, and the party leaders were all busy pursuing their own ambitions- the ambition for power. The BJP leader went on to blame former President Rahul Gandhi for such a situation, and called it his 'colossal failure'.

"In a bid to hide this failure of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party has now come down to threatening media and media persons, and this is in itself very sad, worrisome and something worth giving a thought," Sambit Patra said. Pointing out that it has become a trend to attack media persons, the BJP spokesperson added," We stand with the media."

Punjab Congress' 'clash of ambition'

Just when things began to cool down with the replacement of Captain Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi as Chief Minister, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee got a major, and soundingly unexpected jolt with Navjot Singh Sidhu tendering his resignation from the presidential post. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sidhu tendered his resignation citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner." The former swashbuckling cricketer, however, maintained that he can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of the state, and added that he will continue working for the Congress party.

According to sources, one of the main reasons for Sidhu's resignation was the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh in the Punjab Cabinet. The Kapurthala legislator had been dropped from the Cabinet in 2018 over his alleged involvement in a "mining scandal", six MLAs alleged in a letter sent to the Punjab Congress president opposing a Cabinet berth for him. Moreover, the ex-cricketer was believed to be miffed with the allocation of the Home Department to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa whom he opposed as the CM face.

Soon after his resignation, Captain Amarinder Singh who is presently on his trip to Delhi took a jibe at Congress saying 'I told you so'. 'He is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab,' the former Chief Minister wrote on his official Twitter handle. There is buzz that after Sidhu's resignation, along with the resignation of some of his loyalists, Amarinder Singh on the advice of his close ones is seeking a floor test in the Punjab legislature.

In oblivion of the happenings, Amarinder Singh's successor, and CM Channi, stating that the 'party was supreme', made a big announcement that was perceived as a move to bolster his party's chances going into the Punjab Assembly election. He declared that the pending power bills of consumers of up to 2kW will be paid by the state government.