BJP-Eknath Shinde Alliance Didn't Serve Purpose Even After 10 Months: Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday attacked Eknath Shinde and the BJP by saying that they joined hands but the purpose of their alliance doesn't seem to be served. Pawar denied the speculations that someone from NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) is in touch with any other party and reiterated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is strong and that there is no problem in the alliance.

Addressing a media gathering the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and stated, "It's been 10 months since Shinde joined hands with BJP but the purpose of their alliance doesn't seem to be served."

Responding to the speculation of a dispute in the MVA alliance, he said, "MVA is strong together. Neither anyone from the NCP is in contact with any party nor anyone from any other party is in touch with us." The NCP leader also refused the rumours of him parting his ways from the party and joining the BJP.

The latest remark from Ajit Pawar has come up, amid banners projecting him as the future chief minister of Maharashtra surfaced. Amid the buzz of Pawar joining the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP dispensation, posters hailing him as the future CM of Maharashtra had sprung up in parts of the State. Not only this, but the NCP State President Jayant Patil also remarked that “nearly everyone had accepted that the next CM of the state would be from the party”.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar dismissed the issue of the banners, hinting that they were the handiwork of the more overzealous elements of the NCP.