BJP Elated Post Mamata Banerjee's Switch To Nandigram, Claims 'CM Has Conceded Defeat'

After TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that she will contest the West Bengal election from Nandigram, BJP on Friday claimed that she had conceded defeat. Maintaining that Banerjee had deserted Bhawanipore owing to the fear of defeat, WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh opined that there is no "safe seat" for her anywhere in the state. Similarly, the party's WB co-in-charge Amit Malviya linked the WB CM's move to TMC's impending defeat in the Assembly polls.

According to him, Banerjee had relinquished her traditional seat as she sensed strong anti-incumbency on the ground. Incidentally, on February 20, Malviya had himself dared her to contest only from Nandigram to prove that she is sure of winning the seat. While refusing to confirm whether his party will field Suvendu Adhikari from the seat, Union Minister Babul Supriyo exuded confidence in BJP defeating the TMC chief in Nandigram by over 50,000 votes.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo remarked, "We will defeat Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram. If Suvendu Adhikari himself contests against from here, he will win by over 50,000 votes. Even if someone else gets the ticket, that candidate will also secure a victory of more than 50,000 votes. Suvendu Adhikari is the son of the soil. Mamata Banerjee has deserted the Bhawanipore seat which made her CM multiple times as she knew that she was going to lose. Last time, she was trailing in 5 out of 7 wards."

Facing evident defeat, Mamata makes her historic 'Long-Jump' from Bhawanipore to Nadigram!

You can run, but you cannot hide! Forget Nadigram, there is no safe-seat for Mamata anywhere in Bengal ! — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) March 5, 2021

If the incumbent Chief Minister is unsure of winning her traditional seat, it is because she has sensed strong anti-incumbency on ground. This is just the beginning. Pishi will soon see Maa, Maati and Manush all slipping out of her hands. Bengal will finally see ashol poriborton. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 5, 2021

TMC releases candidate list

In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2. Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, the WB CM announced the list of 291 TMC candidates while leaving three seats for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha for the Assembly election. The list includes 50 women candidates, 79 Scheduled Caste candidates, 17 Scheduled Tribes candidates and 42 Muslim candidates.

Explaining her decision to contest only from Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee stated, "I am contesting only from Nandigram. If I say something, I keep the promise. I had started from Jadavpur. I had contested from Jadavpur and at that time, nobody had agreed to contest from Jadavpur. Then I was beaten at Hazra, but I still contested. I was not in a position to contest but I still did it in Kolkata. Then, I had contested from Bhawanipore 8 times and I won 7 times in the Parliament election. I had contested and won twice in the MLA election. I have won from Bhawanipore twice and I will contest again if needed. But this time I have given the seat to Sovandeb Chatterjee whose residence is nearby."

