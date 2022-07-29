BJP Equates TMC With 'too Much Corruption' Amid ED Probe On Ex-minister Partha Chatterjee

As the Enforcement Dirctorate (ED) continues its probe on the Bengal SSC recruitment scam, in relation to which it has recovered crores of cash from an associate of now sacked state minister Partha Chatterjee, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, saying that the Bengal CM sacked Chatterjee only after mounting public pressure and the BJP's opposition. He said that the action was forced upon Banerjee after the cash mountain kept growing by the day.

It’s important to note that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has, in the SSC recruitment scam, recovered over Rs 50 crore in cash, apart from the huge amount of Jewellery from the now-sacked minister Partha Chatterjee’s close aide and actor Arpita Mukherjee’s residence. Chatterjee was sacked from his post as West Bengal industry and commerce minister and was removed from all positions within the TMC on July 28 as the ED probe continued.

‘Why no action against minister Paresh Adhikari?’, asks Shehzad Poonawalla

In another allegation by Poonawalla, he questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her inaction against Paresh Adihkari, also a state minister whose daughter Ankita Adhikari’s appointment as a high school teacher was cancelled by the Calcutta HC, with Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay terming calling the appointment ‘shameless’ as the job was given illegally, depriving the merit-list topper Babita Sarkar from the job.

The results were reportedly fudged to favour minister Paresh Adhikari’s daughter Ankita. Poonawalla went on to label the TMC as ‘Too much corruption’ and said that there is “institutionalisation of corruption and corruption in every institution in West Bengal”.

‘Another aide of Partha Chatterjee coming to the fore’: MoS Meenakashi Lekhi

The Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi, on July 29, claimed that Partha Chatterjee had one more aide by the name of Monalisa Das, who is currently heading the department of Bengali in a university and has ten flats on her name.

"The name of Monalisa Das, another acquaintance of Partha Chatterjee, is coming to the fore. (She) was admitted to a university in 2014, is today a professor there and is the head of the department of Bengali. She has 10 flats in her name. One of them is a super luxury flat where Partha Chatterjee only keeps his pet dogs. Mamata Banerjee, who is the Chief Minister of the state is silent over the scam," claimed MoS Lekhi.

it is pertinent to mention here that Chatterjee was considered a close confidante of the Bengal Chief Minister and regarded as being placed third in the party hierarchy after the chief minister and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

(Image: ANI/PTI)