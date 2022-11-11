BJP Escalates Attack On Congress Over Tytler Induction In MCD-poll Team; 'Shows Mindset'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escalated its attack on Congress over the latter honouring the 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler by naming him in the Pradesh Election Committee for the upcoming Delhi MCD elections.

Addressing the press conference on Friday, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa recalled the 1984 Sikh riots and called them a "pre-planned conspiracy" and said, "Someone might have seen such scenes in Hitler's time. But there too people were killed in a closed gas chamber. But here we saw bloodshed on the roads... Rajiv Gandhi said proudly from the national capital that 'when a big tree falls, the earth shakes.' With this mindset they killed Sikhs."

"We are more pained because the accused and killers are still roaming free. And for years, the Congress party has kept them close to itself. The Gandhi family and Congress hugged those whose hands were stained with the blood of Sikhs... They made Kamal Nath a chief minister," Manjindra Singh Sirsa added. He also claimed that Rajiv Gandhi drove in a car across Delhi to see who killed more Sikhs and then gave them ministerial posts.

Manjindra Singh Sirsa also stated that Jagdish Tytler was only removed from Congress in 2005 under the pressure of the opposition and the Nanavati Commission because Sonia Gandhi could not remove Tytler, Sajjan Singh and others earlier as she was also involved in the plotting of the riots.

"When the NDA government came, the PM assured the Sikhs that they would put the accused of Sikh riots into jail. I am saddened that on one side the government of India has constituted an SIT and is putting the killers behind the bars, on the other hand, Congress still taking its ‘monstrous’ form," the BJP leader said.

'How can you unite the country when you're hugging the killers?'

Sirsa slammed the grand old party's new president Mallikarjun Kharge and said, "When Kharge Ji became the President of the Congress party, we Sikhs thought, the congress would not give a shelter to the accused of 1984 riots. But it was also proved wrong. Under the pressure of Gandhis, he invited Tytler for his takeover."

"When the Pradesh Election committee was formed for Delhi, Congress named Jagdish Tytler in it. We have no issue with Jagdish Tytler but we have an issue with the killer in the 1984 Sikh riots. His hands are stained with the blood of Sikhs," the saffron party leader added.

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, how can you unite the country if you are hugging the killers? How can you unite the country if you are giving shelter to the killers?", added Sirsa while slamming Congress for calling their campaign 'Bharat Jodo'.

He also slammed AAP and Arvind Kejriwal and said that he is surprised by AAP and Kejriwal's silence on the matter. Sirsa said that Kejriwal, who had promised to fight for the Sikhs and gained the community's support, is saying nothing against the Congress party.

"More shocking is that Arvind Kejriwal is silent now. Kejriwal Ji, you had pledged in the assembly that you will give justice to the Sikhs. But you are tight-lipped now," Sirsa said.

Congress honours 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused

In a shocking move, the Congress party honoured the 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler on Thursday by naming him to the Pradesh Election Committee for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, which are scheduled for December 4.

Notably, Tytler is a senior leader of Congress and has served as a Union Minister in the past. However, he has faced a barrage of accusations for the last three decades for his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.