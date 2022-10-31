BJP Expels Five Workers For 6 Years For Independently Contesting Himachal Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in Himachal Pradesh expelled five workers for the next six years for independently contesting against other candidates in upcoming assembly elections.

"BJP's President in Himachal Pradesh Suresh Kashyap has expelled primary membership of the party's following workers with immediate effect for six years for independently contesting against authorised candidates," the official release by the saffron party read. The list included the names of five leaders who are

1. Tejwant Singh Negi, former MLA from Kinnaur

2. Kishori Lal, former MLA from Aani

3. Manohar Dhiman, former MLA from Indora

4. Kripal Parmar, Himachal BJP vice president from Fatehpur

5. K.L. Thakur, former MLA from Nalagarh

This comes after reports that recently emerged of several BJP candidates turning rebellious against the party leadership. BJP National President JP Nadda, however, stated that this would have no ill effect on the party's performance in the polls. He also exuded confidence saying BJP will get everyone's support because it is a "cadre and ideological-based party".

According to reports, BJP is facing rebel candidates in three of 10 seats in CM Jairam Thakur's home district after 11 candidates withdrew their papers in Mandi. Gian Chand, ex-Minister Roop Singh's son Abhishek and Parveen Sharma filed their nomination from Nachan, Sundernagar and Mandi respectively after they were ignored during the ticket distribution by the BJP.

Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal polls are scheduled for November 12 and the votes will be counted on December 8. Around 1.86 lakh first-time voters will cast their votes on 68 constituencies, 17 of which are reserved for SCs and three for STs. Chief Minister Thakur will again contest from Seraj, a seat that he has held since 2012 and will try to retain the top spot that BJP won by bagging 44 seats in 2017. "BJP will form the government by winning more seats than it had won in the previous election," Thakur recently said.