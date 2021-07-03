BJP Explains Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's Resignation; Says 'can't Hold Bypolls'

As BJP shuffles the Uttarakhand CM again, BJP MLA Rajesh Shukla explained Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation, citing the inability to hold by-elections amid COVID-19. Rawat, who had resigned as BJP's Garhwal MP, has to be elected to the Uttarakhand Assembly within August. Speaking to Republic TV exclusively on Friday, Shukla remained confident that BJP will win 2022 polls again. Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat in March 2021 and resigned within four months.

BJP: "CM resigned due to constitutional constraints"

"We have given a good message by respecting the Constitution. Due to the COVID situation in the nation, he (Tirath Singh Rawat) could not fight by-elections as he himself was infected by COVID. We are ready to fight state Assembly elections now also. By not pressurising the Election Commission and voluntarily offering the CM's resignation, we have sent a good message of clean governance," said Shukla.

Commenting on the ever-shuffling of CMs, he added, "We have 77 MLAs and have given a stable government. We have tried to reach out to every person. It does not matter if the captain keeps changing, we have performed well in Uttarakhand and will be re-elected. As there are constitutional constraints, the next CM will be chosen from MLAs."

Tirath Singh Rawat resigns

On Friday, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned shortly after returning from Delhi where he met BJP’s top leaders including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP has named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the state's central observer and will hold a meeting at the party headquarters at 3 pm on Saturday. Sources report that Rawat's replacement will be discussed along with a possible Cabinet rejig.

Rawat's 4-month term was not bereft of controversies. The newly elected CM made several controversial comments ranging from 'ripped jeans' to 'faith will overcome COVID'. Condemned for holding the Kumbh Mela between India's second COVID wave, Rawat had justified it saying, "The Markaz was held in a closed space, in a kothi like structure whereas the Kumbh is being held in the open on the sprawling ghats of the Ganga. Maa Ganga’s blessings are there in the flow. So, there should be no corona".

Apart from controversial statements, he had also overturned several decisions of his predecessor - Trivendra Singh Rawat. He stalled Rawat's decision to make Gairsain a commissionerate after several MLAs expressed displeasure at Gairsain's elevation instead of Almora. Similarly, Tirath Singh Rawat revoked the earlier Trivendra Singh Rawat govt's 'Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act' - freeing 51 temples from state government's control - including Haridwar and Badrinath.

Uttarakhand's CM shuffling

Since the formation of the hilly state from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, both BJP and Congress which have ruled the state have often changed their CMs, resulting in their electoral loss in the next election. As per reports, Nityanand Swami, who was the state's first CM was replaced with Bhagat Singh Koshyari in 2002. On coming to power, Congress chose Narayan Dutt Tiwari - who completed his full term. In 2007, 2009 and 2011, BJP had two CMs Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal. Similarly, after the 2013 Kedarnath flash-floods, Congress replaced CM Vijay Bahuguna with Harish Rawat leading to its loss in 2017. Uttarakhand is set to go to polls in 2022.