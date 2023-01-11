BJP Exposes Congress As Rahul Begins Punjab Leg Of Bharat Jodo; 'Start Hypocrisy Chhodo'

'Rubbing salt on the wounds of the Sikh Community,' said the BJP as it slammed the Congress for, time and again, being part of activities that prove their anti-Sikh sentiment. The Congress has been supporting Jagdish Tytler, the accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, by making him a member of the Pradesh Election Community for the Delhi MCD election.

This comes after Gandhi scion Rahul Gandhi visited Amritsar's Golden Temple on Tuesday, January 10, afternoon. The Congress leader has started with the Punjab leg of the Yatra, that is meant to 'unite the country'.

Addressing the media, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said ''Rahul Gandhi ji, leave Bharat Jodo and start a hypocrisy chhodo. On the one hand, you visit Golden Temple, Fatehgarh Saheb Gurudwara, and on the other Congress party extends a hand of patronage and protection to Jagdish Tytler, Kamal Nath, and Sajjan Kumar who was convicted after 34 years for his role in the 1984 riots.''

He further iterated that the party always gave Tytler protection, and trusted him with responsibility in the MCD polls. Making it worse, the BJP spokesperson mentioned of how the riots accused was given a role to play in the planning of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

BJP questions Cong on no action against those involved in 1984 Sikh riots

BJP exposed the 'double face' of the age-old party. ''They have never truly apologised for the statement of Rajiv Gandhi, wherein the late former Prime Minister defended the massacre and genocide of Sikhs by saying 'bada ped girta hai, toh dharti hilti hai.' The party has always stood by the rioters. Today, when it does this cosmetic action, they must tell us that if they truly believe in the cause (to protect sikhs) and has repentance in its mind, then will they sack Tytler?'' Poonawalla questioned as he asked if action will be taken against people responsible for the killings of Sikhs.

Even after being questioned several times over the Congress failing to deliver justice to Sikh victims, the party has still not addressed these allegations so far. The saffron party has questioned the party earlier over the issue, and now further hit out at the Congress as it continues with its Punjab leg of the 'hypocrisy yatra' and fails to address the issue of taking action against those involved in the Sikh riots.

Jagdish Tytler skips Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Notably, the 1984 riots accused Tytler skipped the Bharat Jodo Yatra amidst the controversy over his involvement in the party's prominent events. After withdrawing from the party's walkathon, Jagdish Tytler spoke to the media and said, "Rahul Gandhi's mission is more important than anything else. That's why I have decided not to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra." Republic TV confronted Tytler on Friday during a telephonic conversation where he confirmed that he will not be a part of the party's march in the national capital.

