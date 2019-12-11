Amid Tension In Maha Vikas Aghadi Over CAB, BJP Extends Olive Branch To Shiv Sena

On Wednesday, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil expressed hope that his party and the Shiv Sena would come together again and form the government in the state. He highlighted that both parties shared the same ideology. This overture comes at a juncture when the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra is reportedly facing internal fissures. While the party supported the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seemed to take a U-turn a day later. As per sources, the Congress has threatened to pull out of the Maharashtra government if the Sena did not change its position in the Rajya Sabha.

"Blood & Hindutva" of BJP and Shiv Sena are common. They should come together again & form govt: #Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrakant Patil — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2019

Uddhav and Sanjay Raut refuse to specify stance on CAB

Reacting to whether his party would support the CAB in Rajya Sabha, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday remarked, “I won’t give. I extended support yesterday because I wanted to dispel the notion that the one who supports the Bill is a traitor and the one who opposes is a patriot. First, let everything be clear before the people. Every citizen is a citizen of the country. If he has any question in his mind, it should be answered.”

Raut speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday said, "There's a section in favour of it and one is against it. They all are citizens and not anti-nationals. We don't need any certificate on our nationalism or Hindutva. The school in which you study, we are the principal of that school. Our principals were Balasaheb Thackeray, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee too. We used to honour them."

BJP-Sena rift

While the BJP-Sena alliance secured a comfortable majority in the Maharashtra assembly elections, there was a rift over the sharing of the CM's post. As the BJP refused to concede the CM post to the Shiv Sena for two and a half years, the latter walked out of the alliance. Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Finally, Sena joined hands with NCP and Congress staking claim to form the government. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the CM of Maharashtra in front of thousands of people in Mumbai on November 28.

