Maharashtra: BJP Exudes Confidence In First Response After Supreme Court Orders Floor Test

After the Supreme Court ordered floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday to prove majority support during the hearing of the petition filed by Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena over the political situation in Maharashtra, BJP national spokesperson, Shaina NC said, "We have never said that we do not want the floor test. We welcome the decision of the honourable court. I am sure that will be sufficient support not just for Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister, but also for Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister."

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Orders Assembly Floor Test At 5 Pm On Wednesday

READ | Shiv Sena And NCP Tout Numbers Ahead Of SC Verdict On Maharashtra Floor Test

The Supreme Court's judgement

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna assembled on Tuesday morning and ordered a floor test on Wednesday at 5 pm in the Maharashtra Assembly. No secret ballot will be used for voting, the apex court had categorically pointed out. Protem Speaker has to be appointed immediately and a special session has to be called on November 27, ruled the bench. The members will be administered an oath before 5 PM following which the protem Speaker will conduct the floor test which will be telecasted live.

Nawab Malik's response

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision, NCP spokesperson from Mumbai Nawab Malik said: “Satyamev Jayate! BJP’s game is over”. He also said that the Indian judiciary has upheld the values of democracy and proved that Indian does not function according to anyone’s wishes. Speaking to the media, Nawab Malik said, "Today’s verdict by the SC is going to be set in stone as a historic decision. SC’s decision clearly indicates that there can be some sort of make and break politics in the state. This is one of the reasons why there will be no secret ballot, and it will be telecasted live. The judiciary has dictated this to uphold the values of a democracy. It is because of such decisions that Indian democracy is still alive."

READ | Security Tightened After Sena-NCP-Cong Submit Their Letter To The Governor

READ | 'Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena Alliance Intact', Confirms Congress Leader KC Venugopal