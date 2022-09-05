Ahead of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, on Monday set a target of 135 seats for upcoming elections while holding a crucial meeting with the BJP leaders in the city. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the meeting.

As per sources, the Union Home Minister was heard in the meeting saying, "Uddhav Thackeray betrayed BJP, those who betray in politics never get success, we need to strengthen BJP in BMC. BJP eyes on 135 seats of BMC. Eknath Shinde owns real Shiv Sena."

Before the crucial meeting, HM Shah visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers after arriving in Mumbai during the ongoing Ganesh festival. Follwing this, he went to the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. He then visited Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Sagar bungalow and moments ago. he was at Eknath Shinde's Varsha bungalow after a crucial party meet.

Meanwhile, BJP president J P Nadda is also expected to visit Mumbai in mid-September and his tour would mostly focus on the party’ campaign strategy for the BMC polls.

This comes ahead of the crucial polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expected in September or October. The BJP is aiming to wrest control of the BMC from the Shiv Sena, which ruled the cash rich civic body till an administrator was appointed earlier this year due to delay in holding polls. Notably, BMC is considered Asia’s richest civic body with an annual budget of nearly Rs.37,000 crore. In 2017, the BMC election had become a prestige battle for the Shiv Sena and BJP. The results brought in more cheer for BJP than the Sena as the former secured 82 seats, an increase of 51 seats from the previous election.