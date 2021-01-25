BJP Eyes 5 Rath Yatras To Expose Mamata's Bengal Govt; Warns Of Public Anger If Nod Denied

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya informed of the BJP's plans to hold five Rath Yatra processions across the poll-bound Bengal to protest against the TMC government and the various mafias allegedly existing in the state. The BJP leader alleged the ruling Trinamool Congress' hand in widespread corruption, orchestrating violence, not allowing the Centre's benefits to reach the poor, and allowing various mafias to thrive in West Bengal, and announced that Rath Yatra processions will be held to deliver the message of BJP's vow to free the state from such menaces. Kailash Vijayvargiya informed that the detailed planning of the Rath Yatra processions was taking place and that the saffron party wished to carry out the processions in all Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

READ | Rajib Banerjee 'still With TMC' After Quitting Bengal Cabinet; All Eyes On 'future Move'

"Five Rath Yatras will happen in West Bengal. One will happen in north Bengal also. We wish to hold Rath Yatras in all Assembly seats. We will inform the public about the manner in which Mamata's TMC has practiced corruption, violence, not allowing the Center's benefits to reach the poor via these Rath Yatras. To make Bengal free of the mafias in coal, alcohol, sand, fake currency, gold sector, the BJP will hold Rath Yatras ", Kailash Vijayvargiya said speaking to reporters on Sunday.

READ | Bengal BJP Shares Clip Of Mamata Praying At Rally; Asks 'then Why Oppose Jai Shri Ram'?

Further, Kailash Vijayvargiya informed that party cadre would be a part of the Rath Yatra processions and that some leaders from the Centre could also possibly participate in the Rath Yatras. The BJP leader, however, added that a comprehensive plan was still in the making and that details will be revealed soon. The BJP national general secretary also hoped for the Mamata Banerjee-led government to grant permission for the Rath Yatras and warned of anger from the public if they were denied.

"The government has learned a lesson that they would bear losses if permission is not granted. We hope to proceed with the Rath Yatra after taking the permission. We also hope permission is granted for helicopters of our leaders to land in Bengal", he added.

READ | TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Claims 'Mamata Boycotted Speech Because Netaji Was Insulted'

Trouble mounts for Mamata

The Mamata Banerjee-led party recently witnessed the exit of heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who switched to BJP and joined the saffron party's political campaign. Later, Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father was removed from his post in TMC. West Bengal, where Mamata holds the fort with 222 seats, will go to the polls in April-May 2021.

READ | 'Will Quit If Centre Brings Law Against Dynastic Politics': CM Mamata's Nephew Dares BJP